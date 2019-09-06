American Economic Planning Group Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $413,910; Share Price Rose; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Rose, Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.89 lastly. It is down 32.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $212.62. About 9.74M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Co has 1.61% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 356,379 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 5.03 million shares. Pettee reported 11,763 shares stake. 622,329 were accumulated by Snyder Mngmt Limited Partnership. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 35,407 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 1,374 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd has invested 0.11% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Vanguard owns 5.34M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 96,437 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 3,528 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 174,869 were reported by Davenport Co Limited Liability Company. 8,000 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.51 million for 21.49 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,362 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor owns 33,883 shares. Cwh Capital Management invested in 8,817 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Td Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 5,089 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel stated it has 3,480 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Management holds 2.94% or 27,716 shares in its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mgmt has 15,335 shares. California-based Seven Post Office Lp has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sei Investments stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. City Holdings Co holds 2.26% or 42,271 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 75,362 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Cap Int Incorporated Ca accumulated 39,391 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 492,084 shares. Aristotle Ltd Liability owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 215,597 shares to 7,187 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,583 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).