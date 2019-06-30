American Economic Planning Group Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Tieton Capital Management Increases Stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX)

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 51,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 507,120 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 455,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 2.40M shares traded or 123.49% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaq’s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Apple (AAPL) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Faces Trade War Impact on Two Fronts – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Welcomes Single Sign-On Competition From Apple – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares to 6,704 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,583 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth holds 2.92% or 273,298 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia accumulated 2.52 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory, a California-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.71M shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 1.19 million shares. Cim Lc has 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,664 shares. First State Bank reported 187,449 shares stake. Gyroscope Group Limited Company has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bath Savings Company stated it has 4.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). One Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,586 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 468,986 shares. Hills Financial Bank And Tru Communications owns 40,593 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Earnings and M&A Sent These Stocks Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2017, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raymond James Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) to Strong Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Helix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.