American Economic Planning Group Has Increased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Bank Of America (BAC) Holding as Shares Rose

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evercore Continues to Hold a Bullish View on Bank of America (BAC) Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 69.91M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.41% or 643,968 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 19,460 shares. Delphi Management Ma reported 0.52% stake. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 44,831 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.75M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Castine Llc invested in 351,597 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.47% or 36,753 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel invested 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Community Bancorp Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,046 shares. The California-based Mirador Partners Lp has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Manhattan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 14,557 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 21,847 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 52,805 shares to 217,387 shares, valued at $14.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP) by 61 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Apple Card Really Boost iPhone Loyalty? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News: Apple, Gap Soar on Tariff Delays – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bancorporation invested in 4.76% or 563,843 shares. Sarasin & Prns Llp invested in 293,434 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management accumulated 0% or 719,027 shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 4.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,615 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baxter Bros owns 6,570 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners invested in 243,262 shares. Family Firm invested in 7,374 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership owns 40,019 shares. Saratoga Research & Inv has invested 7.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 30,831 were reported by Parthenon Llc. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation accumulated 198,164 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 2.22% stake. Moon Cap Management Limited Liability reported 21,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings.