American Economic Planning Group Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $413,910; Stock Value Rose; Cwm Upped Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN)

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $203.83. About 7.33M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 121.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 26,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,139 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 21,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.95. About 506,628 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 13,851 shares to 109 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 10,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,657 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Assoc New York holds 8,023 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bangor Bank invested in 0.24% or 7,082 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,805 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 2,266 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 50 shares. Brown Advisory holds 75,242 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 23,743 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Amer Management Company holds 1,000 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 4,305 shares. Prescott Grp Capital Management Limited Liability owns 4,300 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 12,000 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 3,594 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The New York-based Prelude Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of stock or 10,023 shares. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Co invested in 46,449 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winfield Associate reported 4.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Capital Limited accumulated 11.76% or 216,128 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 104,615 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 13,233 shares. Shoker Counsel reported 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 3.46% or 19.71 million shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairview Capital Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stelac Advisory Services Llc has 6,369 shares. Carderock Mngmt Incorporated reported 46,411 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advisors holds 227,555 shares. Shapiro Management Lc has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares to 6,704 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

