American Economic Planning Group Has Boosted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Rose While P-A-W Capital Lifted Position

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 733,429 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0% or 40,079 shares in its portfolio. S Squared Limited Liability Company owns 488,031 shares. Blackrock reported 3.80 million shares stake. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 162,947 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 72,126 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Franklin Resource accumulated 790,483 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 16,200 shares. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.83M shares. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Moreover, Paw Capital Corporation has 1.31% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Cambridge Inv Rech Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares to 16,583 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 215,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,187 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).