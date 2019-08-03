American Economic Planning Group Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $413,910; Lathrop Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Acuity Brands (AYI) by $631,320 as Stock Value Declined

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 286,393 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 0.02% or 160,986 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 28,645 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 424 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 32,100 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Limited holds 0.04% or 4,030 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 11,551 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Weiss Multi holds 0.03% or 8,500 shares. Optimum Invest reported 50 shares stake. Oakbrook Llc invested 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Shine Invest Advisory Services stated it has 284 shares. Delphi Management Inc Ma reported 10,079 shares stake. The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co holds 1,098 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 57,070 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares to 66,895 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,049 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington Capital Mgmt invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dana Advsrs Inc reported 227,555 shares. California-based Iconiq Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Tn stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Investors reported 143,465 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc owns 46,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trb Advsr Lp, a New York-based fund reported 306,000 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.21% or 53,237 shares. Wade G W And has 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 181,230 shares. Evanson Asset Limited stated it has 4.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company accumulated 2.49% or 275,525 shares. Mairs And Power holds 33,151 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,277 shares.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 56,932 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 146,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,457 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

