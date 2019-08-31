American Economic Planning Group Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL); Sirios Capital Management LP Holding In Analog Devices (ADI) Was Increased

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 86,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 305,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 218,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 56,932 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 159,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,947 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18,833 shares to 82,538 shares, valued at $35.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 99,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,267 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).