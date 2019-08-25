American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed Holding; Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Market Valuation Rose While Seizert Capital Partners Decreased Holding by $8.63 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 64,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 172,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, down from 237,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 574,574 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 32,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 649,010 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, down from 681,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 3.68M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40 million for 15.53 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div Tr (BOE) by 99,296 shares to 117,797 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp Com (NYSE:MCK) by 87,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Finance Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,039 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 605,044 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 16,031 shares. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 1.44M shares or 2.2% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.32% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 240 shares. 167,839 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Pension Ser owns 5,516 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1,625 shares. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 138,962 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,145 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 58,661 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,732 shares to 71,900 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penumbra Inc Com by 27,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc Com.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.11 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.