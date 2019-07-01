American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB)

This is a contrast between American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.72 N/A 1.47 13.58 L Brands Inc. 26 0.56 N/A 2.30 9.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and L Brands Inc. L Brands Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than L Brands Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and L Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 14% L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.2% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. L Brands Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival L Brands Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than L Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and L Brands Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 L Brands Inc. 1 7 4 2.33

The upside potential is 50.41% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. with average target price of $25.6. Competitively the average target price of L Brands Inc. is $30.58, which is potential 14.92% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. looks more robust than L Brands Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.7% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares and 75.3% of L Brands Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of L Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -12.83% -8.26% -2.82% -8.22% -4.72% 3.36% L Brands Inc. -7.88% -10.98% -18.12% -38.47% -32.41% -12.5%

For the past year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had bullish trend while L Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats L Brands Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.