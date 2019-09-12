American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Reaches $17.69 After 8.00% Up Move; Wills Financial Group Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 826,217 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23cThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.99 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $19.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEO worth $239.12M more.

Wills Financial Group Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 131.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 22,191 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 39,031 shares with $2.14M value, up from 16,840 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $212.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 2.83 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Among 4 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 20.12% above currents $17.69 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5 with “Underweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 11.61 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.47% above currents $50.06 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse.