American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Reaches $17.36 After 8.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Are Bullish PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Last Week

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 810,088 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHRThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.99 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $18.75 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEO worth $239.12M more.

Among 3 analysts covering PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PHX Energy Services had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of PHX in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Hold” rating. See PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $3.5 Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX Energy Services Corp. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,259 shares. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 4.17% invested in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). Blackrock stated it has 0% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 20,700 shares stake. Los Angeles & Equity accumulated 30,469 shares. Ameritas Investment has invested 0% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). Vanguard owns 736,398 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0.01% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can stated it has 133 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,480 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability has invested 0% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). American Int Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 10,053 shares. California Employees Retirement has 177,201 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $254,020 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $41,250 was bought by Webb Freda Rose. On Monday, May 13 the insider D’Amico Raphael bought $7,110.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of $149.66 million. The firm offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling , P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides survey management, gyro surveying, and streaming services, as well as Web remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.10 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.