American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Reaches $16.89 After 5.00% Down Move; Last Week Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Associated British Foods PLC has GBX 3400 highest and GBX 2750 lowest target. GBX 2866.67’s average target is 26.84% above currents GBX 2260 stock price. Associated British Foods PLC had 26 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 2800 target. See Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) latest ratings:

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 847,943 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTRThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.91B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $16.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEO worth $145.45M less.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $28 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.60’s average target is 51.57% above currents $16.89 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.11M for 13.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 17.89 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. It has a 19.52 P/E ratio. The Grocery segment makes and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

