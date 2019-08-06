American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Reaches $16.34 After 5.00% Up Move; Tekne Capital Management Boosted Autodesk (ADSK) Stake By $31.29 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 214.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 201,894 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 295,905 shares with $46.11M value, up from 94,011 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.62. About 1.52 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 2.54 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHRThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.81 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $17.16 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEO worth $140.70 million more.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $175 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). White Elm Capital Ltd Liability reported 110,215 shares or 4.52% of all its holdings. Meritage LP holds 5.28% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.60 million shares. 59,380 were reported by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Signaturefd Limited Company invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Finemark Commercial Bank And holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 48,432 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 81,928 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 58,532 shares stake. 12,395 are held by Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Sector Pension Board invested in 0.04% or 29,123 shares. Brandywine Managers Lc has invested 0.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Td Asset Mngmt has 72,536 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 137,842 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 0.46% stake.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.11 million for 12.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of AEO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. Nomura maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) rating on Monday, March 11. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $20 target. Citigroup maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.