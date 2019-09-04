American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Reaches $14.01 52 Week Low; Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.17 target or 6.00% below today’s $14.01 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.43 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $13.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $145.62 million less. The stock decreased 13.89% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 7.86M shares traded or 72.68% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux

Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 6 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 5 decreased and sold their equity positions in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 398,688 shares, down from 455,232 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Altisource Asset Management Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle has $28 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.60’s average target is 82.73% above currents $14.01 stock price. American Eagle had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. Citigroup maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/04: (MIK) (COUP) (BOX) Higher (SUP) (SB) (AEO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Eagle: The Iron Retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 9.45 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.78 million. The firm offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd.

It closed at $10 lastly. It is down 86.11% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAMC News: 13/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 08/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE ASSET 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.75; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – BenchPrep Announces Strategic Partnership with AAMC; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 08/05/2018 – Altisource Asset Mgmt 1Q Loss/Shr $2.75; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori

More recent Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Announces New Asset Management Agreement with Front Yard Residential – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “CompTIA Extends Partnership with BenchPrep to Help More Than 2 Million IT Professionals Advance Their Careers – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.