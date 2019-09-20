American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) and Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 19 0.66 N/A 1.48 11.94 Shoe Carnival Inc. 30 0.47 N/A 2.52 10.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc. Shoe Carnival Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Shoe Carnival Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 11.7% Shoe Carnival Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shoe Carnival Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Shoe Carnival Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Shoe Carnival Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.2 is American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of Shoe Carnival Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% are Shoe Carnival Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -1.28% 3.94% -25.73% -16.6% -29.24% -8.48% Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26%

For the past year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has stronger performance than Shoe Carnival Inc.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats Shoe Carnival Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.