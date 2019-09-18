American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Contrasting side by side

Both American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 19 0.68 N/A 1.48 11.94 Ross Stores Inc. 100 2.57 N/A 4.30 24.65

Demonstrates American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Ross Stores Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ross Stores Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Ross Stores Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 11.7% Ross Stores Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 23.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta means American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ross Stores Inc. on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ross Stores Inc. are 1.3 and 0.6 respectively. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ross Stores Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Ross Stores Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Ross Stores Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

$21.25 is American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.32%. On the other hand, Ross Stores Inc.’s potential downside is -1.57% and its average price target is $107. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. seems more appealing than Ross Stores Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Ross Stores Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 95.8%. Insiders held 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ross Stores Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -1.28% 3.94% -25.73% -16.6% -29.24% -8.48% Ross Stores Inc. 0.08% 7.12% 10.59% 14.89% 22.24% 27.44%

For the past year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had bearish trend while Ross Stores Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Ross Stores Inc. beats American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.