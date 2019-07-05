American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) Comparison side by side

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.71 N/A 1.47 13.58 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.05 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 14% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -41.2% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Destination Maternity Corporation has a -0.03 beta and it is 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Destination Maternity Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Destination Maternity Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.6, while its potential upside is 49.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 41.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Destination Maternity Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -12.83% -8.26% -2.82% -8.22% -4.72% 3.36% Destination Maternity Corporation -6.94% -14.1% -34.53% -59.15% -24.44% -29.23%

For the past year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had bullish trend while Destination Maternity Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Destination Maternity Corporation.