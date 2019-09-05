American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stock Value Declined While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; Essex Investment Management Co Increased Its Stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) as Shares Declined

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (BDSI) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 100,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The hedge fund held 456,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 355,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 635,006 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Peter Greenleaf Appointed Chairma; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES REPORTS PRICING OF $50M EQUITY FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FOUR CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETIRING; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioDelivery Sciences International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDSI); 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 873.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.76M, up from 244,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.21% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 10.54M shares traded or 117.01% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,082 shares to 29,418 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,707 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 3,798 shares to 65 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 5,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,311 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).