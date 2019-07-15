American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stock Declined While Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Stake by $554,950; Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Price Rose While Alethea Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $679,104

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 72.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 25,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,464 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 34,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 2.82M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 518,245 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stress tests put bank dividends on watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Unicorn Sneaker Reseller Gets Alphabet Backing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 7.90 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 464,398 shares to 644,480 shares, valued at $59.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,231 were reported by Connable Office. Korea, Korea-based fund reported 163,740 shares. Amer State Bank invested in 49,511 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 255 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co owns 3,461 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lp has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp stated it has 614,346 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California-based Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.4% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ci Investments has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). M&T Fincl Bank holds 81,053 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cna invested in 31,827 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Brinker Cap reported 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,475 shares. Fincl Advantage stated it has 197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Inc reported 12,800 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 10,152 shares to 15,946 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG).

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Retail Stocks to Short – Schaeffers Research” on January 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Will American Eagle Stock Pop After Earnings? – Investorplace.com” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This U.S. Apparel Retailer Isn’t Scared of Tariffs – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.10 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.