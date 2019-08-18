American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Lowered Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Private Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 88,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 206,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 4.07 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Investment Advisors Lc owns 2,196 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking stated it has 185,865 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legacy Private holds 0.82% or 56,179 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited invested in 0.97% or 112,221 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.07% or 5,443 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Fin Advsrs holds 1.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 27,916 shares. First Merchants owns 51,267 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc holds 0.45% or 13,075 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co reported 38,082 shares. Da Davidson And reported 169,842 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Ct holds 3.43% or 29,028 shares. Wharton Business Gru Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 1.07% or 45,678 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 39,670 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares to 91,538 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25,300 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arlington Asset Invt Corp (NYSE:AI) by 65,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,910 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Eagle Hit By Market Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 12 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Eagle Outfitters +8% after Aerie shines – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: A New Shopping Website Is Gaining Ground With US Teens – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.