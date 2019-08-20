American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined; Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Valuation Declined While Alta Capital Management Has Decreased by $30.05 Million Its Stake

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 286,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 554,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22M, down from 840,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 855,149 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 17,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 89,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 107,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 2.50 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,942 shares to 213,760 shares, valued at $50.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 41,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.11 million for 12.41 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 39,796 shares. Leuthold has invested 1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Starr Inc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Buckingham Asset Limited Com holds 0.07% or 5,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 44,360 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 11,300 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Principal Gru reported 384,364 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.12 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 36,488 shares to 642,549 shares, valued at $34.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 78,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

