American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Holding Boosted by Alliancebernstein Lp; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Its Telus (TU) Stake by $1.47 Million as Share Value Declined

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 96,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 615,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, up from 518,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 2.97M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.93M, down from 7.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 641,984 shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15,209 shares to 185,669 shares, valued at $72.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,114 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM) by 804,140 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $123.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 245,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).