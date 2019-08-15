American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $3.02 Million; Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Holder Css Lowered Its Stake by $9.74 Million as Market Value Declined

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 137,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.45 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 5.46 million shares traded or 17.65% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors

Css Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 88.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 110,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 124,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.99. About 3.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.11 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 252,791 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $78.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 43,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

