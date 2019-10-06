American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Upped Holding by $874,400 as Market Valuation Declined; Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake in Deere & Company (DE) as Share Price Rose

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 21,873 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 18,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 54,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.14 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 3.19M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 19,602 shares to 485,898 shares, valued at $30.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,680 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 27,935 shares to 32,001 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hyco by 30,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,095 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

