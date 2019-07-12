American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake; Towle & Co Has Increased Its United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake by $477,958 as Share Price Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 873.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.76 million, up from 244,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.71 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 205,165 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.74M shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $106.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 911,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,205 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.