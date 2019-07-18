American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Holder Chicago Equity Partners Lifted Its Position by $403,370 as Stock Price Declined; 51Job (JOBS) Share Price Rose While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.12 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 18,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 200,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 4.69 million shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 280,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.34. About 100,557 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 12,300 shares to 84,270 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 33,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,817 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 28.05% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.82 per share. JOBS’s profit will be $36.86 million for 33.62 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by 51job, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.18% negative EPS growth.