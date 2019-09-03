American Eagle Outfitters Com (AEO) Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Cut Its Holding by $1.94 Million; The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holder American Money Management Upped Stake

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com (AEO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 88,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.21 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 6.44 million shares traded or 41.82% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 75,955 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 65,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 6.73 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,837 shares to 5,432 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV) by 3,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,351 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (NYSE:WDAY) by 21,726 shares to 159,855 shares, valued at $30.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Galapagos Nv Npv Isin #Be0003818359 Sedol #B07q2v5 by 207,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).