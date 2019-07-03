American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to pay $0.14 on Jul 26, 2019; Myers Industries (MYE) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Myers Industries Inc (MYE) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 65 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 46 cut down and sold equity positions in Myers Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 30.28 million shares, down from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Myers Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 40 New Position: 25.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) is expected to pay $0.14 on Jul 26, 2019. (NYSE:AEO) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s current price of $16.51 translates into 0.83% yield. American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 3.09M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $665.71 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.

Analysts await Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. MYE’s profit will be $8.76M for 19.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Myers Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 4.25 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.29% invested in the company for 147,295 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,375 shares.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 91,526 shares traded. Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) has declined 17.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

