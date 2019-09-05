American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley; The $14.0000 Target Indicates -2.64% Potential; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Petra Diamonds Ltd (LON:PDL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Petra Diamonds Ltd has GBX 35 highest and GBX 22 lowest target. GBX 29.50’s average target is 253.29% above currents GBX 8.35 stock price. Petra Diamonds Ltd had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 27. Berenberg maintained the shares of PDL in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 4. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. Barclays Capital maintained Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 30 target. See Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) latest ratings:

In a report revealed to clients on Thursday morning, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock “Underweight” was kept by Analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $14.0000 target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target would indicate a potential downside of -2.64% from the company’s stock close price.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds primarily in South Africa. The company has market cap of 71.68 million GBP. The Company’s principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in St.

The stock decreased 2.34% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 8.35. About 1.86M shares traded. Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 11.62% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 26.49 million shares traded or 445.44% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle has $28 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.60’s average target is 78.03% above currents $14.38 stock price. American Eagle had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.