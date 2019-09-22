American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shareholder Strs Ohio Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position Has Raised by Provident Investment Management Inc

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) by 80.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 13,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 5.72 million shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 88,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 726,333 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03M, up from 638,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 485,091 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,800 shares to 8,800 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos. Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why American Eagle Outfitters Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CFRA: 3 Reasons To Remain Cautious On Guess Following 20% Earnings Pop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus Hosts Conference Call to Present Topline Results of Final Phase III Study for SPN-812 in Adolescents with ADHD – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Anti-CGRPs Are Causing Migraines For This Biotech But Investors Are Too Pessimistic Creating A Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Presents SPN-812 P304 Phase III Topline Data Results – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus to Present at Two September Healthcare Conferences – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,640 shares to 278,497 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,371 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital Corp reported 817,982 shares. Polar Cap Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). First Personal Fincl has 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 356,724 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 97,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bruce & invested 1.04% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Services Grp has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 40,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 20,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 675,766 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Company Oh reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Diversified Trust holds 6,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 32,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd reported 2,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings.