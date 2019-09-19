American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shareholder Phocas Financial Raised Position; Gagnon Advisors Lifted Stake in Five9 (FIVN) as Market Value Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 523,997 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 49,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 480,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, up from 430,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.66M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Five9 Announces Inaugural Partner Awards at Annual CX Summit – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did American Eagle Outfitters’s (NYSE:AEO) Share Price Deserve to Gain 86%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atkore International Group Inc by 38,514 shares to 360,335 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 101,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,719 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.