American Century Companies Upped Concho Res (CXO) Holding by $45.40 Million; Stock Value Declined; Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Its Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $515,253

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 412,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.58M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 775,123 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 10,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 128,258 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 118,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 2.26M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – The manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO: CANADA FLIGHTS MAY MOVE UP PRIORITY LIST POST HAWAII; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS LEASING ALASKA FLIGHT SLOTS IN NY, DC; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports February Traffic; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 08/03/2018 – Ginger Hardage, Former Senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, Announces The Unstoppable Cultures Fellowship

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 52,369 shares to 856,023 shares, valued at $90.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Djia Trust (DIA) by 1,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,047 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Reit C Reit (NYSE:ACRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Management Lc owns 9,529 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 13,061 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 265,213 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 184,820 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd reported 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Invesco holds 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 2.15M shares. Holt Capital Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Prtn Limited Partnership reported 9,565 shares stake. Voya Invest Limited Co reported 277,240 shares. Atria Investments Lc stated it has 14,762 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.82% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 160,029 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 3,402 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. The insider Merriman Gary A bought 2,000 shares worth $223,020. $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Schroer Brenda R on Thursday, August 15. Helms Susan J bought 700 shares worth $49,084. 7,000 shares were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S, worth $492,240 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.07% or 7,501 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Com holds 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 166 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 143,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt invested in 21,533 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% stake. 8,769 are held by Rmb Ltd. Colony Group Inc Ltd Company accumulated 66,565 shares. Synovus Fin reported 86 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt Lp owns 325,001 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,500 shares. Fiera holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 578 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Amer Gru holds 0.03% or 82,736 shares in its portfolio.