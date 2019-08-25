American Century Companies Upped Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $61.94 Million; Bangor Savings Bank Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 170.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 872,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.65 million, up from 512,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 990,140 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bg Staffing Inc by 27,694 shares to 219,132 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 56,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,001 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Church & Dwight: Be Thankful When Good Companies Are Punted To The Curb – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expanded use of J&J’s Imbruvica OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,019 shares to 229,057 shares, valued at $65.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,939 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

