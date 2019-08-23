American Century Companies Trimmed Its Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $14.00 Million; Security Capital Research & Management Decreased Position in Coresite Rlty (COR) as Market Value Declined

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 194,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.94M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 295,432 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 48,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 653,520 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.94M, down from 702,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 31,350 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Rafferty Asset Ltd Co owns 8,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 62,465 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 37,859 shares. 15,317 were reported by Charter Trust. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% stake. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 416 shares. American International Gp Incorporated reported 73,426 shares stake. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn owns 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 17 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.37% or 3,928 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.59% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Green Street Invsts Limited Co reported 2.4% stake. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.58M for 22.29 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 36,620 shares to 46,350 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 213,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $740.25 million for 15.33 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.