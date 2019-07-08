American Century Companies Trimmed Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Holding by $2.07 Million as Valuation Declined; Magellan Midstream Partners Com (MMP) Holder Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Holding by $339,300 as Share Value Rose

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Com (MMP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,432 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 34,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 317,997 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 51,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,188 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 173,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 112,913 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 17.31% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $52.84M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 218,653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Coldstream Cap Management Inc holds 40,110 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 14,210 were accumulated by Menta Capital Limited Liability. Art Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Lpl Fincl Lc holds 17,384 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) or 14,817 shares. 3,693 are owned by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc. Century holds 0% or 122,188 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% or 5,214 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 78,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 16,243 shares. Washington Tru State Bank reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). 965 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 228,818 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $229.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 237,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG) by 18,951 shares to 450,187 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Pfd Sec And Income (FPE) by 171,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,216 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,275 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & Communications holds 7,000 shares. Captrust owns 40,172 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has 4,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Llc accumulated 1,304 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Castleark Management Llc holds 154,672 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Veritable LP owns 144,636 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 66,518 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corp Nj holds 16,547 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. L And S Advsrs invested in 27,857 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 8,810 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated owns 6.37M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 5.15% or 754,281 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.29 million for 15.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.