American Century Companies Stake in Royal Gold (RGLD) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 255,177 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 649,009 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 28,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 140,343 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76 million, down from 169,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $125.09. About 393,562 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 195,183 shares to 419,533 shares, valued at $98.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA’s (OB:TGS) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. TGS’s profit will be $51.57M for 6.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 253,352 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $52.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 325,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alamos, B2Gold, Kinross, Kirkland and Royal Gold – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Kinross, Alamos, Royal, B2Gold, Kirkland and Franco-Nevada – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Achieved 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

