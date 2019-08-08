American Century Companies Raised Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $40.56 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Bp Plc (BP) Share Price Declined, Franklin Resources Has Decreased Holding

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 18.46M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486.35M, up from 16.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 3.22M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 699,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.07 million, down from 5.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 9.79M shares traded or 59.12% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 16/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 550P; 04/04/2018 – BP eyes 119 LNG cargo shipments annually from Tangguh Indonesia up to 2020; 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration; 13/03/2018 – BP expects strong compliance for marine sulfur emissions caps; 18/04/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 40.5 FROM PLN 40; 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 18/04/2018 – EVERSTONE GROUP, LIGHTSOURCE BP TO FORM 50:50 JV TO MANAGE FUNDS TARGETING CONTRACTED POWER, DISTRIBUTION INFRASTRUCTURE, ENERGY SERVICES IN INDIA; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q EBITDA $658M, EST. $660.1M; 20/03/2018 – sanjeevmiglani: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 448,555 shares to 354,690 shares, valued at $73.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 3.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 57,183 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $120.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

