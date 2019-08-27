American Century Companies Raised Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stake by $2.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Boosted Holding

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1150.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 20,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 16,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 224,466 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.21M, up from 208,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $187.5. About 236,347 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 576,155 shares to 639,684 shares, valued at $119.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,965 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 2,016 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Interest Incorporated Ca has 0.21% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 12,340 shares. Intll holds 772,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nfc Invests Limited Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 17,020 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 1,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 25,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd holds 5,371 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.01% or 220 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com holds 1.95M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc has 1,807 shares. D E Shaw holds 1,800 shares. Middleton & Ma has invested 1.51% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 65,143 shares.

