American Century Companies Raised Realpage (RP) Stake; As Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Share Price Rose, Forward Management Cut Its Holding by $3.80 Million

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 692,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.86 million, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 431,867 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 5,865 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 13.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 1.91M shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $265.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gms Inc by 48,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,237 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.

