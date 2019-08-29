American Century Companies Raised Its Stake in Banner (BANR) as Stock Rose; Ledyard National Bank Has Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $492,375 as Share Value Rose

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 5,071 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 12,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 4.46M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 604.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 92,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 107,576 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 15,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 108,941 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 48,199 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Co has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bailard holds 0.03% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 9,330 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 31,266 shares. 107,576 are held by Amer Century. Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability holds 238,128 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,492 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 3,985 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 15,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 33,309 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has 4,383 shares. Bridgeway holds 63,700 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.03% or 4,835 shares. Paradigm Cap holds 25,000 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 371,967 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $501.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 3,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,437 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 2.57M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 239,416 shares. Covington Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 0.17% or 190,627 shares in its portfolio. Loeb reported 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parsec owns 121,886 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc accumulated 76,552 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 24,672 shares. Seizert Capital Lc owns 648,183 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares has 0.99% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 28,991 are owned by Wesbanco Retail Bank. Barnett And invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Security has 0.57% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 27,178 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.56% or 3.77 million shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt owns 13,760 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

