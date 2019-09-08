American Century Companies Raised Its One Gas (OGS) Position by $573,694; Venbio Select Advisor Raised Its Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Position by $13.50 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 289,266 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement with Broadfin Capital on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 6,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.03 million, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 235,924 shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 60,000 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $105.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86M shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 54,507 shares. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Alpine Global Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,417 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has 21,385 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 122,011 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1.56 million shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 169,260 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 23,748 shares. Penn Capital reported 296,039 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited stated it has 100,623 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% or 16,652 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 142,533 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 2,800 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 46,211 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 668,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Prudential Fincl invested in 33,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 211,166 shares. Natixis holds 2,271 shares. Sei Invs owns 31,664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 221,794 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 14,353 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.26% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Moody Commercial Bank Division holds 0% or 120 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 75,607 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 225 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.20M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% or 803,096 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 54,083 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 5,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

