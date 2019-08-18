American Century Companies Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Decreased by $24.59 Million; Check Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Disney (Walt) (DIS)

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 174,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 408,581 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65 million, down from 583,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Communications Ny invested in 1.98% or 73,189 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Ltd has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability has 11,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,120 are owned by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Benedict Financial Advsr holds 7,305 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 33,515 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Fincl has 198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tctc Holdings Lc holds 47,968 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 845,258 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Menlo Advsr Lc has 49,915 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com holds 2,920 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Glenview Savings Bank Dept has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,987 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 466,205 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) by 11,529 shares to 585,233 shares, valued at $32.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.