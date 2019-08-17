American Century Companies Position in Ingersoll (IR) Cut by $28.72 Million; Horan Capital Management Has Cut Its Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Stake by $1.93 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $817.2. About 320,663 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 268,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.75 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 1.27M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend

More important recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance" on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: "Ingersoll-Rand Plc's (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Invesco reported 0.18% stake. New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Com has invested 1.83% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Company holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Notis has 0.4% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 5,662 are held by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.15% or 9,282 shares. City holds 0.68% or 22,274 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.5% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 22,926 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. 4,624 were accumulated by Burney Com. Tiaa Cref owns 2.32M shares. Avalon Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 125,430 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 86 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 22,162 shares to 340,113 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 390,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 15,376 shares. Garde Cap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Freestone Company stated it has 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1,452 were reported by Brown Management Ltd Llc. Paradigm Asset Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware invested in 813 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 341 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. Sei Investments owns 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 20,330 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Etrade Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 739 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 3,574 shares. Contravisory Invest Management invested 0.2% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 9,996 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 65.90 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

