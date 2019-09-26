American Century Companies Maintains Stake in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH); Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Fmr Increased Its Stake by $62.08 Million as Shares Rose

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 18,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 127,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 109,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 555,182 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 169,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696.91M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $355.22. About 502,259 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 264,308 shares to 4,660 shares, valued at $152,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 83,362 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $112.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 108,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).