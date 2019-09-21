American Century Companies Maintains Stake in New Sr Invt Group (SNR); State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Its Holding in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) as Market Valuation Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 9,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 117,415 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44 million, down from 126,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 1.44M shares traded or 72.80% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 257.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 305,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 423,498 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 118,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 495,850 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SNR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 7.91% more from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsr LP invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Teton accumulated 32,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 13,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 16,547 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 127,497 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 61,658 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% or 7,053 shares in its portfolio. Fortress Inv Limited Company reported 0.13% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 85,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Campbell & Invest Adviser Lc holds 0.03% or 11,126 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 2.13 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0% or 31,129 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 54,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Senior Investment Group: Holding Out For A Hero – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Senior Announces Completion of Internalization – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Senior Investment Q1 adjusted cash NOI +0.3% – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior Investment starts providing guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 99,586 shares to 344,561 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 19,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,860 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11,619 shares to 66,734 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 17,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.70M for 11.76 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68,587 are owned by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 35,994 shares. Gideon Advisors reported 0.28% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability owns 124 shares. Principal Gp invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 93,754 shares. 4,177 were accumulated by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Howe Rusling holds 24 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd owns 98,718 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,753 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 14,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 14,988 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 16,262 shares.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SL Green Realty (SLG) To Present At Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SL Green Realty Is Quality At A Value Price – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SL Green Realty: Attractive 4.3%-Yielding Dividend And It Is Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.