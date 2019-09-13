American Century Companies Lowered Its Target (TGT) Holding by $45.52 Million; Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) as Shares Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 413,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 4.51M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.51M, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 872,490 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 529,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.41 million, down from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 1.11 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 804,562 shares to 5.05M shares, valued at $682.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 15,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.12 million for 10.15 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw reported 0.03% stake. Argi Investment Service Limited Co reported 8,051 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 891 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 17,523 shares. 124,658 are owned by Bridgewater Assocs Lp. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 124,267 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 388,725 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,093 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 8,580 shares. Qci Asset Ny has 25 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 955,337 shares.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 23.21 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.