American Century Companies Lowered Holding in Maximus (MMS) by $15.81 Million; Alethea Capital Management Increases Holding in Hasbro (HAS)

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $114.53. About 696,263 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/05/2018 – Group of Former Hasbro Employees Launch Ageless Innovation, LLC; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 15/03/2018 – HASBRO SAYS EXPECTS PENDING LIQUIDATION AND CLOSURE OF TOYS “R” US STORES TO BE DISRUPTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM, MOST NOTABLY DURING 2018; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 225,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 54,079 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 279,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 770,539 shares traded or 178.15% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 258 were reported by Trust Of Vermont. Shelton Cap, California-based fund reported 1,039 shares. Quantbot LP holds 4,179 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.03% or 2,515 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.65% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 3.34M shares. 1.30M were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Mellon. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 44,772 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 10,499 shares. First Personal Finance accumulated 125 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 169,232 shares stake. 667 were reported by Fort L P. Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 64,302 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd. Ls Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,075 shares.

