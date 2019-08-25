American Century Companies Lowered Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position By $17.09 Million; CV SCIENCES (CVSI) Shorts Raised By 0.69%

CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had an increase of 0.69% in short interest. CVSI’s SI was 2.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.69% from 2.33 million shares previously. With 922,700 avg volume, 3 days are for CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI)’s short sellers to cover CVSI’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.153 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 608,960 shares traded. CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 247,718 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 1.85 million shares with $128.99 million value, down from 2.09 million last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $3.87B valuation. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Century Companies Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 113,342 shares to 908,422 valued at $59.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 11,243 shares and now owns 209,674 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider STEWART LISA A bought $9,617.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is 86.64% above currents $38.11 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained the shares of XEC in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, May 20. Bank of America maintained the shares of XEC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 4,297 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Co reported 3,403 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 30,017 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Addison Co accumulated 20,333 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 3,356 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 170,137 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 14,666 shares. 16,419 are held by Nomura Asset Management Limited. Ing Groep Nv invested in 15,111 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc reported 9,476 shares. Oaktree Management Lp holds 0.55% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 415,735 shares. Boston Prns invested 0.65% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Stevens Capital Management LP owns 24,802 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 2,083 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards &.

CV Sciences, Inc., a life science company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol . The company has market cap of $363.20 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Pharmaceutical and Consumer Product. It currently has negative earnings. It also makes, markets, and sells plant CBD products under PlusCBD brand for a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.