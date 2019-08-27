American Century Companies Lifted Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake; 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) Shorts Down By 50%

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. PIH’s SI was 5,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 11,400 shares previously. With 10,100 avg volume, 1 days are for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH)’s short sellers to cover PIH’s short positions. The SI to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc’s float is 0.11%. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.0086 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8514. About 100 shares traded. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) has declined 28.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PIH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ 1347 Property Insurance Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIH); 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 54.4% TO $12.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance Book Value Per Shr $7.86; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $23.9 MILLION, UP 101.5% FROM $11.8 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 34.2% TO $10.2 MILLION FROM $7.6 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – AT MOST RECENT BOARD MEETING, LARRY G. SWETS, JR. INDICATED HIS DESIRE TO RETIRE FROM CHAIRMAN ROLE; 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 1Q Rev $13.5M; 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – D. KYLE CERMINARA WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AT BOARD MEETING; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11.2 MLN VS $8.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $7.82 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS $7.62 AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

American Century Companies Inc increased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 46.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 34,171 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 108,340 shares with $9.95 million value, up from 74,169 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $31.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.19. About 777,729 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company has market cap of $29.17 million. The firm offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.35, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 868,126 shares or 1.30% less from 879,551 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 15,405 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 16,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH). Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) for 19,539 shares. Harbert Fund Advsr invested in 2.67% or 516,100 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co invested 0% in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH). Vanguard Grp reported 45,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 88,000 are held by Bridgeway Cap Management. Morgan Stanley invested in 8,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Punch & Assoc Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH).

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is 37.81% above currents $78.19 stock price. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PRU in report on Friday, April 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co.

American Century Companies Inc decreased Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) stake by 14,986 shares to 276,112 valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 7,035 shares and now owns 35,279 shares. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Lc holds 25,694 shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 22,967 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Ubs Asset Americas holds 2.37M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co holds 50,674 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 45,668 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd accumulated 201,669 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 50,900 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability owns 220,494 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 5,888 shares. 272,090 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited. Of Vermont reported 1,191 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 1.1% or 176,974 shares.

