American Century Companies Lifted Its Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $10.00 Million; As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Value Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Holding by $439,552

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 831.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 44,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 49,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24M, up from 5,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $212.5. About 834,595 shares traded or 32.47% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 3,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 21,069 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, down from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 796,046 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 471 shares to 1,625 shares, valued at $47.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 23,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).

More news for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 11, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $204.10M for 29.53 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Limited holds 0% or 5,663 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 14,500 shares. 78,678 are owned by Moody Bankshares Division. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 97,506 shares. 62,400 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.31M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,446 shares. Raymond James Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 14,035 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 31,280 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 147,791 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Spark Inv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,200 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc reported 3,952 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0% or 68 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 56,000 shares to 226,742 shares, valued at $22.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 9,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.